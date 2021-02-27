Dorchester County girl troop has recently donated trailer stolen, asks public for help

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local Scout BSA group is asking for the public’s help in their search for their trailer that was stolen in Dorchester County.

Troop 742 said the trailer was stored at their chartered organization, Coastal Shores Baptist Church at Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Troop 742, one of the first BSA troops for girls in the Lowcountry, started in February 2019 and just had the trailer donated a few months ago.

Christine LaRue, Troop 742 Committee Chair, said ,although the girls were “shocked and surprised” about the trailer now being gone, they will continue to move forward and work their way towards a new trailer, if needed.

“We will let them take the lead and we’ll figure out how to best overcome this adversity. It will set us back a little bit but it won’t keep us down. The girls will have to plan a fundraiser and figure out how to figure out how to raise that money to continue doing all of our scouting programs…replace the trailer and they get to put their leadership skills to the test.” Christine LaRue

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.