SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re a few days into hurricane season and Saturday morning, Dorchester County held an event to make sure the Lowcountry is ready for any storms that come our way.

From having the right home insurance to knowing your evacuation plan, the goal of the hurricane expo was to make sure people are off to the right start this hurricane season.

Dorchester County Emergency Management said the key to being safe in a hurricane or tropical storm is being prepared.

Knowledge is also vital.

Having a good understanding of how storms work, when to know they’re coming and what to do if one makes its way to our area.

Hundreds of folks walked through the vendor tents Saturday, checking things off one by one to make sure they have everything they need for hurricane season and also learning about it.

Officials said if they can spend one Saturday helping people get ready, it makes hurricane season much smoother.

“So, we have partners from the state emergency management, we have partners from the department of insurance, we have the Red Cross out here, the library, all of your public safety representatives are out here showing off their stuff. We’re all just really talking about preparedness. We’re talking about what to and how to do it in a very non-threatening environment,” Dorchester County Emergency Managment Director, Thomas McNeal, said.

You can find more information on how to prepare for hurricane season on our website.