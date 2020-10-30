Dorchester County law enforcement preparing for potential Election Day civil unrest

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester county law enforcement officials are preparing for the chance of civil unrest on election day and in the days following.

Months removed from unrest in the City of Charleston, officials in Dorchester County are taking no chances on election day.

“It’s always a possibility, we hope not, we hope that anybody that’s got an opinion they will come out and be peaceful,” says Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight.

Leaders with the county met Friday to review action plans, Sheriff Knight says his department has already increased staffing in preparation for events.

“We’ve been working for most probably a week now putting our plan together here in the sheriff’s office,” says Sheriff Knight.

Municipalities across the county are working together to keep things calm. Sheriff Knight says state agents from S.L.E.D are also involved to gather intel and update law enforcement on any potential unrest.

“They are feeding us all of the intelligence that we can gather from federal and local to make sure that if there is anything going to happen, we have a little advanced notice on it,” says Sheriff Knight.

For Sheriff Knight, he says the biggest question for the department is knowing when the threat for unrest has passed.

“We don’t think the election is going to be just for twelve hours from seven to seven, we probably will be tied up for maybe late at night or the next day,” says Sheriff Knight.

The Summerville Police Department also has an action plan in place that will increase staff in order to be prepared and they’ll be working close with other agencies across the county just in case.

“We have a plan together, we are working and like I said, fire, EMS and the administrator’s office for Dorchester County were here in the meeting today,” says Sheriff Knight.

Dorchester County officials plan to meet one more time on Monday afternoon to finalize plans before polls are set to open on Tuesday morning.