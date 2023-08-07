SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County officials were prepared for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms Monday night.

The Director of Emergency Management for the county, Thomas McNeal, said they were in constant communication with the National Weather Service to make sure they had the most updated forecast.

On Monday afternoon, McNeal said the department was in “monitoring mode,” and worked to make sure community members were staying weather aware and prepared for the storms.

“For something like this, until you have consequences, it’s just a storm coming in. You know, making sure that our citizens and our community is aware of the potential that they themselves can take action in their own homes and yards to maybe bring in some patio furniture or think about what’s loose around their home that could potentially become a hazard if the wind threat does materialize,” McNeal told News 2.

News 2 had a crew in Summerville most of the evening. Sunny skies quickly turned dark before the heavy wind and rain rolled in around 8:30 pm. From there, it stormed off and on.

“The biggest threat for a storm like this is excessive wind which can bring down trees and power lines, cause loose items in the community to blow, and then the lightning threat. Lightning is a significant threat always with thunderstorms and it doesn’t often get enough attention,” McNeal said.

He encouraged people to pay close attention to weather reports.