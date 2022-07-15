NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in the Pepper Ridge neighborhood in North Charleston are speaking out about people speeding through their streets.

“The stop sign is being continuously run and there are excessive speeds that you would see on I-26 going down the straight away,” said Denise Girard, who lives in Pepper Ridge.

The main concern of neighbors is speeding across the community and the three way stop at North Ridge Brook Drive and Split Oak Court, where neighbors say people run the stop signs.

“I would like to see some speed bumps to break the speed down on the straight away and have enhanced stop signs that people can really see,” said Girard. “This is a bus stop right here and we need some help so we don’t lose a child.”

Girard says that she has reached out to the Dorchester County Council and received a response. But, when she replied they did not get back to her after several calls and emails.





She says that when the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office patrols the area the problems decrease, but when they leave the speeding picks up again.

“I wrote an email and asked what I needed to do to begin to make changes on this street and I got a dismissive voicemail and I’ve made more than one return phone call and sent emails trying to get attention to this problem,” said Girard.

Speed bumps, tree trimming and lighted stop signs are the measures Girard wants in place to make the neighborhood safer. In the meantime, her message to drivers is simple.

“I would ask them to treat our neighborhood as they would want their own treated and to please slow down,” said Girard.

News 2 reached out to the DCSO about how many tickets they have written in the Pepper Ridge neighborhood and is waiting on the statistics.

News 2 also reached out to Dorchester County and is waiting on a response from about what neighbors need to do to get traffic calming measures installed.