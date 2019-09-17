Dorchester County Planning and Zoning looks to establish working groups for sand mines

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) For months, residents have been pushing back against sand mines near their homes.

Earlier this year, homeowners in Ridgeville told news 2 about waking up to the sound of mining, as early ‪as 4 am.

Tonight Dorchester County Council members considered a plan to create a workgroup.

This group aims to establish new rules and conditioned for sand mining in the community.

In Dorchester County, there are about 20-30 sand mines–with more expected to be established

“Having locally sourced sand for development helps keeps the cost of development down and provides a source of income for local property owners so that’s why we tend to see them,” says Kiera Reinertsen, Director of Planning and Zoning.

Planning and Zoning is hoping to organize a working group made up of a pool of different people.

This would include members of the planning commission, industry reps, environmental experts and residents.

Planning and zoning believes that including residents would help improve conditions for homes close to mines

As an example, residents could help decide hours of operations

“We want to make sure that their voices are heard and that they have a say in some of the regulations going forward because they tend to be impacted and we want to make sure that they have an opportunity to make sure that those impacts are mitigated appropriately,” says Reinertsen.

The planning and zoning department hasn’t decided how they will go about recruiting the group just yet

Ideally, they hope to recruit 8 to 10 people.