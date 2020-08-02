Dorchester County provides update on storm plans

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County officials provided an update on their plans as the county prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials say all Dorchester County Administrative Offices and Courts will be open for normal operations on Monday, August 3, but all convenience sites will close at 2:00 pm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning for Dorchester County.

The county remains at OPCON 2 and will continue to monitor storm conditions.

Officials have asked residents to limit afternoon/evening travel on Monday. If residents must travel they are reminded to not attempt to drive through standing water.