Dorchester County transitions to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Isaias

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has transitioned to OPCON2 on Saturday, August 1 at 8:00 am.

OPCON 2 means Logistics, Mass Care, Transportation and Public Information Emergency Support Functions have been activated and are making preparation for possible impacts to Dorchester County.

Public Safety, Public Works and Water & Sewer crews have begun pre-storm preparations and other emergency support functions are on stand-by.

County officials and staff said they continue to participate in daily conference calls to remain up to date on the storm’s path and potential impacts.

Although the path of Hurricane Isaias remains uncertain, residents are encouraged to review their hurricane preparedness and evacuation plans.

Click here to locate your zone within Dorchester County.

“I have full confidence in the Dorchester County Emergency Operations Team that works collectively with our state and regional partners to plan, prepare and respond to any impacts Hurricane Isaias may have on Dorchester County and the Lowcountry…I urge all residents to prepare now.” George Bailey, Dorchester County Council Chairman

