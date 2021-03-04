Dorchester County wins Outstanding Safety Achievement Award for achievements in risk and management safety programs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County and the County Risk Management Safety (RMS) Department have been awarded the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award.

The award recognizes counties that have made significant achievements in risk management and safety programs.

The RMS Department utilizes financial reporting software, Tableau, to analyze and provide public access to workers’ compensation claims data and track and report safety statistics related to safety classes offered, the number of drug tests conducted, and other risk management activities.

By analyzing their claims and safety data they are able to identify and focus their resources on high-priority hazards and identify opportunities for improvement.

The department has been able to drive a significant decrease in workers’ compensation claims and the associated value of those claims.

Dorchester County’s annual premium for workers’ compensation insurance has deceased from over $2,100,000 per year to under $700,000 per year.