Dorchester District 2 early registration opens this week

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Early elementary school registration for the 2020-2021 school year opens this week.

Registration will be open from May 18 until May 20 and is for 4K/Child Development, Kindergarten & First Grade Students new to Dorchester School District Two.

The registration process should be done online, including the document submission.

Parents and guardians who are unable to register online will need to contact the school to arrange an appointment to register in person.

Age Requirements for grade levels can be seen below:

4K/Child Development: 4 years old on or before September 1, 2020

Kindergarten: 5 years old on or before September 1, 2020

First Grade: 6 years old on or before September 1, 2020

The documents required for registration are: