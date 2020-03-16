Dorchester District 2 will provide learning materials and meals for students during closure

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 will provide resources to students and their families during the extended closure due to the coronavirus.

Learning packets were created by staff and classroom teachers to support the curriculum for each grade level and subject area.

The materials are posted electronically online on teacher webpages, Class Dojo, Remind and other technology platforms utilized by teachers.

If a family prefers, hard copies of the packets will be available to pick up in schools on Tuesday, March 17 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Teachers will also be available by email or phone each weekday to answer questions or offer support for students at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Dorchester School District 2 will also provide a grab and go meals at six school sites.

The sites include the following:

Alston-Bailey Elementary

Fort Dorchester High

Flowertown Elementary

Oakbrook Elementary

Spann Elementary

Reeves Elementary

The meals will be available for pick up between 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday – Friday for any student, aged 18 or younger.

Parents can pick up their student’s medicine from the school nurse on Tuesday, March 17 from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

School buildings will be closed to the public after 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17.