Dorchester Paws holds “Christmas in July” cat adoption promotion

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is currently operating overcapacity for cats.

“We’re running out of space… We’ve begun doubling up on kennels and using metal pop-up kennels. Our priority is to continue to be able to humanely care for these animals and for us to do this, we need assistance from our community. We need the city’s help to foster and/or adopt cats.” Demi Henderson, Marketing Manager, Dorchester Paws

To help combat the overcrowding at the shelter, Dorchester Paws is offering a Christmas in July adoption promotion with half-priced adoptions on all cats, including kittens.

The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccines, and a microchip.

or visit the Dorchester Paws shelter, between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, if you're interested in adopting and/or fostering a cat.