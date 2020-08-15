Dorchester Paws moves animals, seeks help after shelter floods

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Dorchester Paws Animal Shelter say inclement weather on Saturday, August 15 has caused the shelter’s drainage and pumps to fail.

The drainage fail led to water rising within the building quickly.

The water was so high it was covering the top of employee’s rain boots and was beginning to enter animals’ kennels.

Dorchester Paws was already near capacity before the storm, but the shelter is now moving dogs to kennels that are less likely to flood.

They have been able to transfer 10 animals to Charleston Animal Society, but there are still dozens of dogs and cats in the shelter at this time.

Officials at Dorchester Paws say that this event gives them another reason to believe that the need for a new shelter is quickly approaching.

The Dorchester Paws Capital Campaign Fund is set up to help ensure a better future for their animals.

Click here to donate to the Dorchester Paws Capital Campaign Fund.