SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The staff at Dorchester Paws in Summerville is calling on the community to step up and help as work to combat overcrowding at the shelter.

April Howard, the Director of Shelter Operations, said reaching maximum capacity has been a problem all year. However, she said they have been really feeling the pressure to get the dogs into homes in the last two weeks.

“We cannot continue to save the lives of these animals if the community doesn’t step up and be the support that the shelter needs to get the animals out,” said Howard.

Howard is encouraging community members to adopt and foster dogs. If that is not an option for some, she said they are also looking for volunteers at the shelter.

Dorchester Paws only has 75 long term dog runs, but over 100 animals currently living on campus. They’ve tried to halt the intake process, but Howard said it’s nearly impossible because they are the only shelter in the county.

Now, they are have to resort to housing animals in pop-up crates wherever they can find room.

“We know we’re really in emergency mode when we have to start using the word ‘pop-up.’ So, we have the metal wire crates that we pop up in every available area of the kennel,” Howard told News 2.

Dorchester Paws is open everyday from 12-5 pm. Adoption fees on all adult dogs are waived Thursday-Sunday this week.