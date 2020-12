DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Four Officials say students and staff will be going fully virtual from January 4, 2021 until January, 18, 2021.

They say the decision was made because the health and safety of their students and staff is their “utmost priority.”

They anticipate a spike in numbers after the winter break, so they believed going virtual was the best way to keep everyone safe.