SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester School District Two School Board (DD2) is planning to choose the district’s new leader on Monday night.

The school board has three finalists, Dr. Brenda Hafner, Dr. Todd Trimble and Dr. Shane Robbins, to choose from.

“I think people see different things in different people. At the end of the day we have to listen to those comments and take those comments to heart,” said Gail Hughes, the DD2 School Board Chairwoman. “We have 26,000 students out there so we have 52,000 parents plus community members. So we have to take that into consideration.”

Last week, the school board had a special called meeting to make sure they were on track to name the new superintendent. The school board is considering community input and the finalists’ prospective first 45-day plans to make the decision.

“None of (the finalists) are from our area. So until they get in here they don’t know what they’re up against and they start trying to make these things happen,” said Chairwoman Hughes.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday night at district headquarters. The public can sit in on the meeting in person or online with a livestream.