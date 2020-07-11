Dorchester School District Two will present school reopening update at School Board meeting on Monday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) will present an update on plans for the 2020-2021 school year at the school board meeting on Monday, July 13 at 6:00 pm.

The update will include recommendations from the Opening of Schools Task Force and information about Dorchester School District Two’s in-school instruction based on DHEC’s published risk level of disease spread and the launching of DD2’s own Virtual Academy for students who don’t feel they can return to the school buildings.

According to officials, the district and school administrators will continue to meet throughout the coming week to refine and consolidate a final proposal for School Board consideration and adoption no later than Monday, July 20.

