via Dorchester School District Two

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville High School student placed first in a statewide filmmaking competition.

According to Dorchester School Direct Two officials, Isaac Cinnamon placed first in the Young Filmmakers Project competition, for his two-minute short film, “Fool’s Gold.”

The Young Filmmakers Project is a competition hosted by the South Carolina Film Commission to foster media arts skills for South Carolina High School students.

The 2022 competition challenged filmmakers to create a short film featuring a locket.

Cinnamon received a $500 prize as part of the contest.

He had the opportunity to show his short film in June at the YFP Film Festival in Columbia.

Watch “Fool’s Gold” here.