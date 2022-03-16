CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Cannonborough-Elliottborough are turning to a City of Charleston service to report neighbors who do not clean up their properties.

“The neighbors get a little restless about these kind of issues,” said Will Greene, the Vice President of the Cannonborough-Elliottborough Neighborhood Association.

The streets around the neighborhood have also seen pet waste on the sidewalks according to Greene. Now neighbors are using the City of Charleston’s Citizen Service Request page to report infractions.

The City of Charleston’s Director of Livability and Tourism, Dan Riccio, says that complaints about trash and pet waste are common and can be tracked easily through the system.

“Especially in neighborhoods that are prominently housing rental properties or tenant of rental properties in those areas,” said Riccio. “The beauty of the system is every case in given a number so there can be adequate follow up from the citizen who has filed that complaint.”

City workers will come in person to address the issue, but Greene and his neighbors have had to take some matters to Livability Court in the past. The issues have sometimes revolved around college students who are living in rented properties.

“Usually an out of state owner or a real estate agent buys a home and let’s their child live in it for college,” said Greene.

The maximum penalty for not cleaning up your property, which includes the sidewalk in front of a home, is an over $1,000 fine or a month in jail according to Riccio.

“All we want is to have the problem solved and have the citizen know that it is a serious issue and it’s affected the quality of life for their neighbors,” said Riccio.

Green says that there is a learning curve for some neighbors to treat their streets with respect, but he still enjoys living in the neighborhood.

“There has been improvement. I don’t expect to be in a neighborhood with no college students. I love living here. I like the balance we have in our neighborhood,” said Greene. “However, that being said it’s going to be a slow process one by one with it being so transient every year. Every semester you might have to reteach people.”