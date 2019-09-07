Downtown home and business owners are getting back to normal after Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses and homeowners are trying to get back to normal after Hurricane Dorian made its way through the Lowcountry.

Friday, many businesses opened their doors to begin welcoming customers post Hurricane Dorian.

“We are open and working on a limited menu,” Nick Newton, General Manager of 5 Church Restaurant said. “We are wanting to make sure we can get hot food to everyone who may be stir crazy, so just working on getting back to normal.”

Homeowners started taking down their boarded up windows and putting away their sandbags.

For Jane Hirsch, her Friday recovery efforts included getting her 101-year-old mother and 100-year-old aunt back home after they relocated for the storm. She was able to accomplish that with the help of some first responders.

“We are very thankful to the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments and all firemen,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch’s mom and aunt live across from Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston, which is a hot spot for flooding. As hurricane Dorian crept closer to the Charleston coast, Hirsch had to figure out how she would evacuate her mom and aunt. That’s when she called Charleston’s citizen help line.

“They had Charleston firemen meet us here at the house and they carried my mom and aunt out one at a time,” Hirsch said.

They relocated to Mount Pleasant for the storm, and of course, Mount Pleasant firemen were there to help.

“Mount Pleasant fire carried them from the car and into the house,” Hirsch said.

First responders, doing what they do best in a time of need.

“We’ve never leaned on them like this before,” Hirsch said. “There were lifesavers.”

Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings said first responders were the true heroes before, during and after the storm.

“We have an incredible group of public safety professionals dedicated to this area,” Seekings said. “I’ve seen just how hard they have been working last night, today, it’s incredible.”

Now Hirsch and her family are working to get back to normal. She said the house did receive small water damage due to flooding.

Across downtown, crews are working to restore power, especially to street lights. They are asking for people to remain patient.