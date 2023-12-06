DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One agenda item for the City of Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Wednesday received pushback from many people who live on Daniel Island.

A proposed 30-unit townhome community is slated for a tract of land off Fairchild Street near the I-526 on-ramp, according to the meeting agenda and Eric Schultz, a Principal Planner for the City of Charleston.

“The primary concern is the location. Were this somewhere else, I think it might have received less attention, but its right at the front door to Daniel Island. And this is the most, the highest volume entrance to our island. So, everybody who gets on or gets off is going to see what happens on this parcel,” said Tory Sullivan, the Land Use and Development Committee Chair for the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association.

On Wednesday, the BZA was scheduled to hear a request for variances from the Tree Protection Ordinance. However, the applicant requested a deferral at the start of the meeting, and it passed.

The changes would allow the removal of 11 grand trees and construction to occur closer to the base of seven grand trees.

“That involves sidewalks, fill material, trenching, driveways, buildings, whatever’s like impervious construction, we have certain regulations that dictates how far away from the base of the tree you have to be,” explained Schultz.

The original request received 162 public comments, mostly all in opposition. Many of the people not only expressed concerns about the protected trees, but the rest of them on the tract as well.

Sullivan said the trees serve as a barrier to 526.

“We’re right on the gateway to Long Point and the Wando Welch cargo terminal. So, we have big rigs and trucks all day every single day, so this is a really key spot for that,” Sullivan told News 2. “In addition, around us is a bunch of Lowcountry marshland and maritime forest. It’s surrounded by that so these trees, you know, from resiliency purposes and otherwise are really important.”

According to Sullivan, the project received over 300 comments when it was on the BZA’s agenda a few months ago.