Dr. Deborah Birx praises Clemson for COVID-19 protocols

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx praised Clemson officials for safety changes made to Memorial Stadium during the pandemic.

Dr. Birx toured the campus to learn more about the safety protocols the school put into place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She said she is proud of how prepared and transparent Clemson had been but she’s challenging them to go one step further.

She asked officials to closely monitor students who are quarantined.

Dr. Birx also praised Clemson University for the changes it made inside Memorial Stadium ahead of football season.