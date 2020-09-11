Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws her name from consideration as director for the Ohio Department of Health

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 4,400 relatives and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history could receive a total of $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International and its insurers by January, the casino giant and attorneys said Thursday.

After a year arranging details, Robert Eglet, the attorney handling the settlement of dozens of lawsuits, submitted documents asking a Nevada court judge to approve sweeping negotiations involving an eye-popping number of plaintiffs from nearly every state in the U.S., at least eight Canadian provinces, the United Kingdom, Iran and Ireland.