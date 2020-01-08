Draft scam has people on edge, here’s what you need to know

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Have you received a text message saying you have been drafted for the selective service? Some across the country and Lowcountry say they have received the text messages.

People on social media say they’ve been drafted for the Selective Service even though the draft hasn’t been in use since the 1970’s. That has left many confused.

“The draft has not been in affect since 1973 so if you receive a text or a notification, the best thing you can do is to delete it,” says Patrick Montgomery who is the Public Affairs Officer for the Army’s Columbia recruiting office

Montgomery says the army is aware of the “Draft scam.” He says he has not received any reports of draft notifications in the Charleston area but people need to know the messages aren’t coming from the army.

The U.S. Army is not drafting anybody and any communication saying we are is a false notification,” says Montgomery.

The draft scam has blown up on social media with the growing tension between Iran and the United States, leaving many like Adam Riesberg worried.

“It’s a little bit scary you for someone my age to worry about being drafted, so I could see where a lot of people could be upset,” says Riesberg.

Others say they agree with Montgomery, the best way to avoid the scam is to not respond to the messages.

Diane Pysh, who is a local business owner says, “I mean it’s a shame but it happens all the time, that’s why I just don’t answer my phone.”

Montgomery says he believes the scammers are likely trying to take advantage of the fear people are having amid the increased tensions.

“During certain times, people like to do bad things and this is just an example of that,” says Montgomery.

Officials with the Army say the best thing to do is ignore the texts and posts on social media.