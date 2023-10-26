JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – This year, James Island County Park is giving citizens the opportunity to see the Festival of Lights while paddling a dragon boat.

Boat paddlers will have the chance to learn all about the sport of dragon boating and afterward be treated to hot chocolate. The paddle route runs along some of the most popular light displays at the festival and lasts from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dragon boating is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays on select dates during the festival season, and participants must register online. No in-person registration will be offered.

Registration is $30 per person and includes admission to the Holiday Festival of Lights for the day of purchase. All paddlers must be aged ten and up, while a registered chaperone must accompany paddlers aged 10 – 15.

The Holiday Festival of Lights opens on Nov. 10, runs through Dec. 31, and is open every night from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

To register to ride the Dragon Boat, click here: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/charlestoncountyparks/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&activity_keyword=dragon&viewMode=list