WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A drainage project along Savannah Highway will aim to reduce excess water on a frequently-used sidewalk.

“This one’s tricky because it’s not just hurricane events, it’s basically anytime it rains that water is going to pond and get stuck,” explained Matthew Fountain, the Director of Stormwater Management for the City of Charleston. “And then when we get a more severe rain, the flooding will lift up all of the oak leaves that have fallen in the yards and pull those down and further clog up the drain.”

The sidewalk in between Campbell Drive and Nicholson Street will be closed for about a month while crews install underdrain pipes that will connect to the existing drainage system. Eroded sections will also be stabilized. The project began on Tuesday.

Fountain said the ponding is partly due to the sidewalk being lower than Savannah Highway. Also, he said the large live oak trees have pushed the sidewalk up, preventing water from flowing into drainage inlets.

According to Fountain, the project is paid for by funding set aside for small drainage projects throughout Charleston.

“These small projects that we build, these street scale projects, they are generally under $100,000. Like, they’re a way to do relatively short-term improvements to quality-of-life issues for residents,” Fountain said.

Part of that means maintaining pedestrian access on the sidewalk which Fountain said is commonly used by residents to walk to Avondale bars and restaurants.

The City of Charleston posted the following map of the project which includes a detour pedestrians can use while construction is in progress.