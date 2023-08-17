CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – A drainage tunnel that will help with the flooding issues in Charleston’s Medical District will be operational in the next few weeks.

“This was an extremely important project that needed to happen because of the number of citizens that are affected in the Medical District. You’re talking about workers, you’re talking about the economy,” said Benjamin Duncan, the Chief Resilience Officer for the state of South Carolina.

On Thursday, News 2 toured the Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street before it gets up and running. The new tunnel is an extension of the existing U.S. 17 Spring Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project which is already in operation.

“It’s been a long time coming. It is working now by gravity. This connection, this extension if you will, will be unplugged in the next couple of weeks so water will be in the whole system, working and draining this part of Charleston,” explained Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The original portion of the project didn’t address the flood prone areas of the Medical District, making it hard, at times, for patients and staff to access the several hospitals housed there.

The deep tunnel will collect the flood water with the use of drop shafts and other features like a wetwell. It will then empty into the Ashley River.

The $18 million extension was funded mostly by a grant obtained by the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the mayor, the project is not quite finished yet. He said they will add three pumps which are expected to be complete in another two years.