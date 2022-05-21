MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A celebration of life ceremony for once-missing Brittanee Drexel will take place next month in New York, according to an obituary.

Drexel was 17 when she went missing while visiting Myrtle Beach from Rochester. Last seen on April 25, 2009, officials confirmed Monday that they’d found her body after Raymond Moody confessed to sexually assaulting and killing her. Authorities said that she died by manual strangulation at the Santee River before Moody took her body to a wooded area near Old Town Avenue.

Moody, 62, is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was booked on a charge of obstruction of justice on May 4.

“Brittanee was a bright and spirited young woman with a heart of gold,” the obituary reads, continuing on to state that she wanted to become a model and nurse.

The New York ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. June 11 in Rochester. The family asks for contributions to the Brittanee Drexel Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers. A website for the fund does not state what donations will be used for.

Details for a planned celebration of life ceremony in Myrtle Beach have not been announced.