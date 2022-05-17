GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Raymond Moody has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Brittanee Drexel.

Drexel was 17 years old when she went missing from Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.

Now that the FBI is confident they have apprehended the right man, some people are wondering about the future of a former suspect in the case, Timothy Taylor.

Taylor met with his attorneys Tuesday after Monday’s announcement by the FBI that Raymond Moody was arrested for murdering Brittanee Drexel.

We are waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting and have requested a statement from The Law Offices of Adams and Bischoff as well as an interview with Joanne Taylor, Timothy’s mother.

Taylor was named a suspect by the FBI in 2016.

It’s important to note that Taylor was charged and sentenced for an unrelated armed robbery in 2011. Those were state charges.

Below is the timeline of events related to Taylor.

2016

Taylor became involved in the Drexel investigation in August 2016 after a prison informant told law enforcement Taylor sexually assaulted and helped murder Drexel. The informant said Taylor threw her body into an alligator-infested swamp.

Taylor was arrested weeks later on an unrelated robbery charge. This time, he was being prosecuted federally for the 2011 robbery. His attorneys claimed he was immediately interrogated about the Drexel case, for which he was never charged.

In August , Taylor released a statement maintaining his innocence. Taylor’s mother also denied the accusations. Chad Drexel, Brittanee’s father, issued a statement saying he believed the allegations to be true.

2017

In January , one of Taylor’s attorneys, Mark Peper, was arrested after police said he was stopped on a highway while driving under the influence and possessing cocaine.

2018

In March , federal prosecutors announced Taylor failed a polygraph test administered in 2017 regarding the Drexel case. According to the American Psychological Association, “Most psychologists and other scientists agree that there is little basis for the validity of polygraph tests.”

Prosecutors urged a judge to sentence Taylor to up to 20 years in prison, under a plea deal in a robbery case. The defense team claimed federal prosecutors were only pursuing a lengthy prison sentence because of a lack of closure in the Drexel case.

2019

In February , an inmate who sent the initial letter claiming he saw Taylor and others rape and kill Drexel filed a lawsuit. Tequan Brown claimed the release of that information “inflames the individuals responsible for Drexel’s murder hatred for the plaintiff.” Brown claimed there was a $15,000 bounty on his head.

that they continued to have a person of interest in the case, but no arrests. In December, Taylor was released from prison and given three years probation.

It is unclear at this time what steps, if any, will be taken by Taylor and his attorneys.

We expect a statement to be made next week by the law office.

This is a developing story.