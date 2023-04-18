MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Raymond Moody, who pleaded guilty in October to killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009, recently handwrote a response to a lawsuit filed by Drexel’s mother.

“I do deny each & every question/statement listed in the requests for admission,” the letter reads. The letter was dated April 3 and filed in court on April 14, according to court records.

Screenshot of documents from court records

The letter is in response to the civil lawsuit filed in January by Dawn Pleckan, Drexel’s mother.

Drexel was walking alone in Myrtle Beach after leaving the Blue Water Resort on the night of April 25, 2009, when she was approached by a Ford Explorer driven by Raymond Moody, who was later named a person of interest in the case, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday.

It is believed, based on the investigation and evidence presented, that either Moody or his girlfriend lured Drexel and took her to a camping sight near Moody’s home in Georgetown County where she was held against her will before being raped and murdered.

Despite being named a person of interest in 2012, Moody was never charged in connection with her disappearance or death in the years following.

But Moody was later arrested on May 4, 2022, and charged with obstruction of justice following years of questions from the teen’s family and members of the community regarding her sudden disappearance.

Drexel’s remains were found just days later in a wooded area of Georgetown County and Moody was then charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct for her death and disappearance.

Since Drexel’s disappearance, Pleckan said she has suffered severe and emotional distress; something her attorneys say in the lawsuit she will forever experience. The lawsuit states Moody’s actions deprived her of the love and affection that a child can give a parent.