Drive in movie theaters make a return to the Lowcountry during pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Movie theaters have remained closed throughout the entire country due to the coronavirus.

However, there are still some opportunities for you to grab some popcorn and enjoy the movies.

Terrace Theater owner Paul Brown came up with the idea of hosting drive-in movie nights.

“After sort of a week of contemplation, we had to figure out what we’re going to do and how we could help the community, how we could get people back to work and how the theater can keep in people’s minds,” said Brown as he explained the process of coming up with the creation of the drive-in theater.

He explained that cars will line up outside of Terrace Theater and then drive into the back parking lot, where a back wall has been painted white with the words Terrace Drive-In painted at the bottom.

Terrace Drive-In Theater Screen

They took equipment that they would use for the indoor theater, brought it outside and placed it in a gelato truck, and ordered a FM transmitter to add what he calls “indoor quality picture and sounds” to the outdoor movies.

Paul says the response has been great as they have sold out each show over the last four weeks and counting and he’s even seeing positive results on social media.

“I got a notice on my Facebook page that the web traffic on our page has increased 2,600 percent in the last 28 days, so for that, for social media, for keeping the theater in everyone’s minds it’s been great,” said Paul about the benefits of the drive-in.

Terrace Theater is not the only location in the Lowcountry that is offering a drive-in movie experience.

The Bend is also hosting drive-in movie events on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays on Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

Courtesy: The Bend

Paul believes that bringing a movie theater experience is not just about helping business, it’s also about bringing some joy.

“That’s what it’s about. Bringing joy to people during these times, it’s amazing and bringing joy to our staff, seeing the kids and the families. We always program a family movie, every week so that people with their families can pile into their cars, just open the back, sit there and enjoy themselves, it’s great.” Paul Brow, Owner, Terrace Theater

Click here for a full schedule of movies at Terrace Theater.