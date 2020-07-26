Drive-Thru pickups of “Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate” Yard Signs to take place statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – “All In,” the coordinated campaign comprising the South Carolina Democratic Party and Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate, announced it will be distributing free Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate yard signs at several locations throughout the state.
“All In” was launched on Sunday, July 26 which is 100 days away from Election Day.
Signs will be distributed using a contactless, drive-thru format from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
The sign distributions will be taking place at the following locations:
- SCDP HQ
- 1929 Gadsden St
- Columbia, SC, 29201
- Aiken County Democratic Party Office
- 410 Richland Ave W
- Aiken, SC, 29801
- Charleston County Democratic Party Office
- 1379 Ashley River Rd
- Charleston, SC 29407
- Greenville County Democratic Party Office
- 1300-J E. Washington St.
- Greenville, SC 29607
- York County Democratic Party Office
- 858 Cherry Rd
- Rock Hill, SC 29730