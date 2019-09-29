DUFF Training is hosting a Burpees & Beer event for the Bahamas on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – DUFF Training is hosting a Burpees & Beer for the Bahamas event on Saturday.

This is happening at their training center located on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, October 5th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Teams of five to eight people will participate in a 30-minute burpee relay. Prizes will be awarded to the top team.

The Burpees & Beer for the Bahamas event will feature more than just exercise and will include beer, food, vendors and fun. Vendors will be at the event who will contribute to the relief efforts as well as a food truck.

After the event, head next door to Two Blokes Brewery for the after party. Two Blokes will be donating $1 dollar for every pint sold until 4 p.m.

Tickets to participate cost $30 dollars which includes a t-shirt. Buy them here.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Southeast Relief and Rescue and the Bahamian Hurricane Refugee Relief.

To learn more about DUFF Training, or how to donate to the cause, visit: http://dufftraining.com/.