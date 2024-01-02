CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- New Years Eve was a busy one not just for bars and restaurants, but for some police departments as well.

The owner of Uptown Social, Keith Benjamin, says the holiday was just as they expected.

“King Street on New Years Eve is a sight to be seen and it was exactly that,” Benjamin said.

Busy as ever, with thousands celebrating downtown.

Benjamin said, “We train for this and prepare our staff and have multiple conversation throughout the year.”

While bars and restaurants were busy, so were police departments around the Lowcountry.

“We came out before the sun went down so we could be seen,” North Charleston Police Captain, Rick Keys said,

Keys says in years past, the New Years holiday has been chaotic.

“Last year we were going top speed until 4 or 5 in the morning,” Keys said.

However, Keys says this year, DUI’s went down to 3 and says he believes the key was prevention methods like commercials and social media posts.

“This year we think that was the key and we’re real pleased with the numbers,” Keys said.

On the other hand, the City of Charleston Police Department says DUI numbers went up from 5 arrests last New Years Eve to 8 this year.

Police say every year their goal is to have no DUI arrests.

They say to plan your ride ahead of time if you know you’ll be drinking.