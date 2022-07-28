MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – DuPont is expanding its operations in Berkeley County with a new biopharma tubing manufacturing site.

“We’re very honored to be selected as a second site within the healthcare operation of DuPont,” said Bill Alexander, the Cooper River Site Leader.

On Thursday, the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the facility at its Cooper River site. Local and state leaders attended, including Governor Henry McMaster.

“To have DuPont making this step today, such a great company and great people, shows the confidence they have in the people of our state to do this great work,” said Gov. McMaster.

DuPont is teaming up with the brand, Liveo, to produce the tubing.

“It’s a new product that is used in pharmaceutical and other industrial applications for fluids that are very pure, that need to maintain purity,” explained Alexander.

Officials said this is DuPont’s second location that will be used to manufacture the product. The first site is in Michigan.

According to Alexander, the opening of the new facility has already created 25 jobs and another 25 are expected to be added within the next two years as operations continue to grow.

“We just want to continue to add value back to our community and that starts with providing good jobs and they’re very good paying jobs,” said Alexander.

According to DuPont officials, the site was completed in 17 months.