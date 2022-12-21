MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marked the official start of the early signing period for high school student athletes.
Five Lowcountry football standouts signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.
Wando
LB Mikey Rosa – The Citadel
Oceanside Collegiate
RB Vaughn Blue – Liberty
LT Monroe Freeling – Georgia
Woodland
QB Suderian Harrison – Virginia
Ashley Ridge
LB Christian Garland – Old Dominion
Cane Bay (held ceremony last week)
OL Kam Durant – East Carolina
OL Andre Mitchell – North Carolina Central
Goose Creek (held ceremony last week)
QB Drew Moore – Mercer