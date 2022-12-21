MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marked the official start of the early signing period for high school student athletes.

Five Lowcountry football standouts signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.

Wando

LB Mikey Rosa – The Citadel

Oceanside Collegiate

RB Vaughn Blue – Liberty

LT Monroe Freeling – Georgia

Woodland

QB Suderian Harrison – Virginia

Ashley Ridge

LB Christian Garland – Old Dominion

Cane Bay (held ceremony last week)

OL Kam Durant – East Carolina

OL Andre Mitchell – North Carolina Central

Goose Creek (held ceremony last week)

QB Drew Moore – Mercer