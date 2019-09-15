Early Sunday morning crash leaves one dead in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call about a car accident at around 1:20 AM on Sunday, September 15.
The crash happened on Deloss Point Road off of SC Highway 462.
It involved a driver and a passenger in a 1995 Chevy Pickup Truck that was traveling northbound on Highway 462.
The truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver sustained injuries and was airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
The passenger died at the scene of the crash.
Both the driver and passenger were not wearing a seat belt.
The Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.