Early Sunday morning crash leaves one dead in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call about a car accident at around 1:20 AM on Sunday, September 15.

The crash happened on Deloss Point Road off of SC Highway 462.

It involved a driver and a passenger in a 1995 Chevy Pickup Truck that was traveling northbound on Highway 462.

The truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver sustained injuries and was airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital.

The passenger died at the scene of the crash.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

