CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has a new record for early voting with 33,000 ballots cast before Tuesday morning.

Numbers in Dorchester and Berkeley Counties are both at around 11,000 ballots cast each.

The high numbers mean that election officials are going to be analyzing where less or more resources need to be on Election Day.

“Some precincts may have more than 50 percent of the voters cast their ballots which means we may not need as many people at that location. We’re going to be monitoring that as we head into Election Day,” said Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of the Charleston County Board of Elections.

All three counties are making final preparations for Election Day.

“We believe that we have an adequate number of staff and equipment at all locations in Berkeley County,” said Rose Brown, the Director of Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections.

The main task that officials are asking voters to do is to study their ballots to ensure that people do not spend too much time at the polls.

“You want to do your research so that way when you’re voting you’re not taking more than the allotted three minutes that the law gives you to look at that ballot. So be vote ready,” said Cramer. “The number one resource for voters is scvotes.gov.”

From the Isle of Palms to Moncks Corner, there are constitutional amendment and referendum questions on ballots. Officials want voters to read through them before they vote, but extra materials will be on hand.

“We have two constitutional amendments that are on the ballot. We have handouts that we will pass out to voters in line prior to casting their vote in case they have not already seen a sample ballot. They will be able to see that. Also Berkeley County has three referendum questions,” said Brown.

Across the Lowcountry, voters will see an increase in law enforcement around the polls. But, they will be keeping their distance.

“(Police) will just be out riding around because they can’t be stationed at any of our locations because of voter intimidation,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections.