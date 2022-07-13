MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach is raising money to expand its services and reach out to more people.

On Wednesday, ECCO publicly announced the “Beyond Our Walls” capital campaign. Over the last few months, the nonprofit has raised more than $4.6 million.

“Many of us don’t know that we’ve got lots of people in this community who have no car, or they have to depend on someone else to drive,” said Executive Director Stephanie Kelley. “We’re trying to remove all of those barriers so that people can get their health and dental needs taken care of and be sure they can feed their families.”

Organizers said the money will be used to renovate their facility on Six Mile Road, as well as add a small fleet of ADA-compliant vans to help transport clients.

“Unfortunately, some people can’t get to us to get the help that they need. This money will allow us to get out to them,” said Carolyn Burson, a co-chair of the campaign.

For the last 33 years, ECCO has been a place people can turn to when they’re in need. The nonprofit offers financial, food, dental, and medical services to families from the base of the Ravenel Bridge to the Georgetown County line.

Another goal of the campaign is to make sure their resources are more accessible to the small, rural communities ECCO serves.

“About 50% of our current clientele that comes to see ECCO on a day-to-day basis are in the 464 and 466 zip codes. But the other 50% are outside of those zip codes. And so, we want to make sure we are serving those communities better than we’re doing currently,” said Michael Burson, a co-chair of the campaign.

ECCO hopes to reach $5 million dollars by the end of August. Organizers said they hope to have the building renovations complete in April 2024.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering at ECCO, click here.