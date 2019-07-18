East Cooper Meals on Wheels introduces Fruitful Summer initiative

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – They are alarming numbers from the Centers for Disease Control: Only 1 in 10 eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables every day.

East Cooper Meals on Wheels is stepping up to address this problem – specifically helping people who are homebound – with its “Fruitful Summer” campaign.

Seven of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States are from chronic diseases tied directly to lifestyle and diet. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables daily can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, such as type two diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some cancers.

A $100 donation will help East Cooper Meals on Wheels deliver 30 healthy meals with fresh fruit to a homebound neighbor.

It’s a chance to double your money. Think about the importance of fruits and vegetables to you and your family and think what it would mean to someone that doesn’t have the access to healthy foods.

