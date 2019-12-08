East Cooper Meals on Wheels is kicking off the new year with their 7th Annual Oyster Roast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Meals on Wheels is holding its seventh annual Oyster Roast in January.

This family-friendly event will be filled with food, beverages, live music, a bounce house, and other fun activities.

It’s happening on Sunday, January 12th, at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $35-dollars for adults, $20-dollars for everything but oysters and $10-dollars for children (children 4 years and under are free).

Guests will be required to pay the park admission fee ($2 per person; free for Gold Pass members and children 2 and under).

Live music will be presented by The Shakin Martinis Band.

Hot dogs, beer, wine and soft drinks are also included in the ticket price.

