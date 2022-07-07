CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Discussing plans for the future of Charleston’s oldest public green space.

“What we’re going to be doing is presenting to the community a preliminary concept for improvements that we’d like to make for the park,” Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) chief operating officer Jeffrey Bowory said. “We met with them back in January and gave them a very quick overview of what might be done out there. Took some public input on what they were looking for.”

Some Eastside community members have already review CCSD’s proposal, and they agree with the plans.

“I saw the plans and I think the plans are good,” Eastside Community Development Corporation president Sheila Fields said. “I do like the plans. We at Eastside Community Development Corporation looked at the plans, and we’re in favor of.”

However, one Eastside community activist believes the school district hasn’t been transparent throughout the entire planning process.

“It’s a joke basically,” Steve Bailey said. “I mean, they haven’t really cared what people thought from the beginning, okay? The only way they’ve listened is when we’ve applied our foot on the back of their neck. I mean, it’s really pathetic.”

Bailey says one area CCSD has failed, communication.

“CCSD has called a community meeting to update the community on their plans,” he said. “There’s one problem: they forgotten to tell the community. Nobody really knows about it. I would give the CCSD an F on communications.”

CCSD says they first announced Thursday’s meeting on June 14th, and now they’re doing everything they can to ensure upgrades to the quadrant are beneficial to everyone.

“I believe that in our preliminary ideas, Bowory said, “we’ve captured that essence of history, of something that’s very pleasing to the eye and again inside the park, an area that’s very user-friendly.”

CCSD says their next step is to present their plan to the Board of Architectural Review.