MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) –East Cooper Community Outreach is asking for food donations amid the summertime slowdown.

According to employees, the drop in donations is likely due to people heading out of town for vacation. One thing that hasn’t slowed down, is the demand for assistance. According to Don Squires with ECCO, summer is the busiest time of the year for the nonprofit because children who rely on school lunches are in need of food.

This year, Squires said inflation is also playing a role.

“A lot of our clients are on SNAP benefits and those amounts haven’t changed but the inflation prices have. So, their grocery list isn’t going as far as it used to. They’re having less items and they’re needing ECCO’s help more than ever,” said Squires.

ECCO is asking the community to donate items like dry pasta, soup, ramen, crackers, and other snacks. The nonprofit’s calls for help have not gone unheard.

Late last week, ECCO took to social media asking for donations. By 2:00 p.m. on Monday, they received 800 pounds of food, making for one of the organization’s biggest donation days.

Katherine Yingling is a teacher at Lucy Beckham High School and heard about the need for donations on social media. She decided to grab some extra items during her trip to the grocery store and drop them off at ECCO on Monday.

“If I’m able to give, even if it’s just a little, I wanted to do what I could to help somebody else,” said Yingling.

ECCO accepts drop-off donations Monday-Friday from 10 am-4 pm.