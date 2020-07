CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People are expected to gather today at Hampton Park and call for economic and criminal justice reform.

The rally will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Hampton Park in downtown Charleston.

Hampton Park is home to the Denmark Vesey Freedom Monument.

Denmark Vesey purchased his freedom and allegedly led a planned slave revolt in 1822.

Anyone attending the rally must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.