Educators look for more reform after education overhaul act passes in the SC Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – People are having mixed reviews for an education overhaul that was passed by the state senate.

The overhaul is called the South Carolina Career Opportunity and Access for All Act.

It addresses when and how the state takes over failing schools and addresses expanding early childhood education options.

Some educators say they hope to work with lawmakers to reform other areas in education like classroom size, school start dates, and reduced testing.

SC for Education is calling for a rally on March 24 at the State House.