SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – When you look up the word legend in the dictionary, you may see a picture of long-time boys basketball head coach at Pinewood Prep Pat Eidson.

On Friday night, Eidson eclipsed the 900-career win plateau.

He’s won close to 700 games with the Panthers at a place he’s called home since 1989.

“It’s just really special, special for me, special for my wife, my family. Just their commitment to my occupation and staying faithful all these years and letting me do what i truly love,” said Eidson.

Pat is now just the second high school boys coach in South Carolina history to have won at least 900 career games.