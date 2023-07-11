SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An electrical problem temporarily closed the Ben Sawyer Bridge between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island Tuesday.

Officials said that the bridge opened for a boat and then had an electrical problem, making it impossible to lock.

Traffic from Mount Pleasant onto Sullivan’s Island was backed up onto Ben Sawyer shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Drivers were turned around back towards Mount Pleasant. Traffic onto and off of Sullivan’s Island was rerouted via Isle of Palms.

Crews were seen working on the bridge shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The bridge reopened around 6:30 p.m.

