Emanuel 9 documentary available to stream for free

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The documentary based on the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting is now available to steam for free.

The film, produced by Academy Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis and NBA star Stephen Curry, will be available until June 16, which would be one day before the 5th year anniversary of the tragic shooting.

The documentary details the story of the shooting through the eyes of surviving relatives, journalists, local officials, and more.

Click here to watch the documentary for free.