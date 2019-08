SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews with the Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to a small fuel leak.

Captain Jeremiah D. Lee stated that the small fuel leak consisted of 15 to 20 gallons on the ground located at 9910 Dorchester Road.

Crews working a fuel leak at 9910 Dorchester Road. Approximately 15 to 20 gallons of fuel on the ground. Please avoid the area as crews contain the fuel leak. pic.twitter.com/TEGvYnCMUs — Summerville Fire & Rescue (@Summerville_FD) August 22, 2019

Lee added that crews were able to utilize the oil dry to mitigate the scene quickly.