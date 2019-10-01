Police: Crews clear downed power lines, Maybank Highway reopened to traffic

Officials state that Maybank at Riverland and Maybank at River Road are now open to traffic.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that crews are still making repairs on River Road. All roadways that were closed because power lines were pulled down and the utility pole snapped at Maybank and Riverland are now open to traffic.

Francis added that repair crews and police have been cleared from the scene.

Officials say a low hanging wire was caught by a large utility truck bringing down traffic signals and poles. St. Johns Fire District was the first to respond at 1 p.m.

